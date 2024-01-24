Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 38 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,308,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 13,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,711 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $300.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,191. The firm has a market cap of $218.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.23. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

