Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Buys 3,839 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.39. 10,133,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,655,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

