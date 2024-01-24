International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.05. 4,359,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $174.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.41.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.