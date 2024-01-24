Second Half Financial Partners LLC Sells 21,240 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 21,240 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 31,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 309,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,220. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.