SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,296 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 4.4% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned 0.39% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $24,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,363,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

