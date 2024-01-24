Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Triatomic Management LP

Triatomic Management LP decreased its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $834,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 26.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 513.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 31,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 27.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,890,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,046,000 after buying an additional 403,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,025. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.99. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 322.25% and a negative net margin of 80.69%. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

