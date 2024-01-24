Second Half Financial Partners LLC Sells 3,884 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.01. 6,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,027. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0961 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

