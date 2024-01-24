Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Triatomic Management LP

Triatomic Management LP trimmed its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the quarter. Samsara accounts for 0.5% of Triatomic Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in Samsara were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Samsara by 90,983.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,322,000 after acquiring an additional 45,324,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 84.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Samsara by 13.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,419,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,137 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Samsara by 188.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,707,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

IOT stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $31.92. 1,476,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,076. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $36.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $122,225.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 769,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,805,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $122,225.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 769,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,805,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 45,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $1,059,742.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 670,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,506,275.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,840,766 shares of company stock valued at $57,825,926 in the last 90 days. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

