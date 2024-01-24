Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.3% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 25.9% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total value of $7,513,615.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total transaction of $7,513,615.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 803,247 shares of company stock valued at $272,507,763. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $391.31. 10,665,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,970,723. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.31 and a twelve month high of $396.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.51.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.