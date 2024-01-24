Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 1.4% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.88. 3,246,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,921,319. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.