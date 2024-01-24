Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Up to $34.40

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.40, but opened at $36.05. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $34.42, with a volume of 59,591 shares changing hands.

TWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $66.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

