CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $4.84

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $4.72. CI&T shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 128 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CINT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

CI&T Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $635.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). CI&T had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $108.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CI&T Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the first quarter valued at about $644,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CI&T by 197.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

