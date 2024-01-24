Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $23.55

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.55, but opened at $24.66. Kenon shares last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 1,029 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Kenon Trading Up 4.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported ($3.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 158.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Kenon during the second quarter worth $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kenon by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 40,608 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 60.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 30,568 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Kenon by 13.0% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,268,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,040,000 after acquiring an additional 260,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

