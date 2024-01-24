Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Shares Gap Down to $76.91

Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.91, but opened at $73.88. Triumph Financial shares last traded at $73.17, with a volume of 37,750 shares trading hands.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,249.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,249.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $787,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,773 shares of company stock worth $1,672,134. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth about $340,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth about $724,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,940,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,933,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

