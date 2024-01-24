DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Shares Gap Down to $74.69

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.69, but opened at $64.45. DuPont de Nemours shares last traded at $64.09, with a volume of 5,781,809 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

