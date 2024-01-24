MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $9.12

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.12, but opened at $9.63. MorphoSys shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 80,068 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.53.

MorphoSys Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.46). MorphoSys had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 134.68%. The business had revenue of $69.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 8,577.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 142,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

