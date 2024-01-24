Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Gap Down to $22.49

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.49, but opened at $20.88. Veritex shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 85,560 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Veritex Stock Down 4.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,734 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $29,998.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,702.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

