Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up to $1.16

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.22. Oatly Group shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 669,597 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OTLY shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oatly Group

Oatly Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.48 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Oatly Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.