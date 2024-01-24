Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Shares Gap Down to $65.46

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.46, but opened at $63.24. Prosperity Bancshares shares last traded at $64.64, with a volume of 143,895 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PB. Citigroup began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.58.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.27.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Natixis acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 48.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 62,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.