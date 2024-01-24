TMX Group (TSE:X) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.15

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$34.15 and last traded at C$34.10, with a volume of 8981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC raised their target price on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TMX Group to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$62.63.

TMX Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The firm has a market cap of C$9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$294.27 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6433431 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also

