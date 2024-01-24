Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.61

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.61 and last traded at $48.94, with a volume of 124883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.86.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FWRD

Forward Air Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.31.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $413.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 306.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.