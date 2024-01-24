New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $71.99

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.99, but opened at $79.90. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $77.98, with a volume of 1,544,184 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.23.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $131,675,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,799,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,631,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

