Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Q3 Asset Management’s Largest Position

Q3 Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99,566 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 36.6% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $92,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.1 %

QQQ stock traded up $4.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.03. The stock had a trading volume of 29,904,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,848,930. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $281.18 and a twelve month high of $429.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $400.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.77.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

