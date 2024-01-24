Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $12.00

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2024

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHARGet Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $12.72. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 442 shares changing hands.

Pharming Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 0.21.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHARGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.67 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHARFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile



Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

