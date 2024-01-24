CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $7.09

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.09, but opened at $7.44. CleanSpark shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 4,159,913 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Insider Activity at CleanSpark

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 3,177.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Stories

