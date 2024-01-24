Request Price Tops $0.0802 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Request has a market capitalization of $80.19 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Request

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0804201 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $2,421,653.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

