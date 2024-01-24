KonPay (KON) Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

KonPay (KON) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One KonPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KonPay has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and $50,715.92 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

