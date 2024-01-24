Second Half Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,195 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises 0.2% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.47. 404,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

