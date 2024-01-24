Second Half Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.1% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $790.67. The stock had a trading volume of 251,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $773.56 and its 200 day moving average is $711.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

