Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) PT Lowered to $15.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Vinci Partners Investments Trading Up 0.3 %

VINP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,721. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $585.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10). Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vinci Partners Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

