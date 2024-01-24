1,143 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,892. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

