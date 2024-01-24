The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.88.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,775,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,949,980. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

