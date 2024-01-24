Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 311 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.63. 3,361,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,502,441. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average of $96.50. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.94 and a fifty-two week high of $103.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

