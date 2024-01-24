Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 7,770 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.41. 3,014,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,454. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

