Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $3.51 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IVW traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.71. 1,362,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,642. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.57. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

