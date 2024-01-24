SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Position Lessened by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 123.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth about $606,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 582.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,411,000 after purchasing an additional 168,051 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,661,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,871,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,353. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

