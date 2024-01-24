Q3 Asset Management Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Q3 Asset Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,897,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 127,381 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,033,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,960,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,154,000 after purchasing an additional 145,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,361,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,971,000 after acquiring an additional 72,226 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPSB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $29.81. 1,983,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,913. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

