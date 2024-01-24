Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.43. 749,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $29.61.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

