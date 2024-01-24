Q3 Asset Management Acquires Shares of 835 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $20.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $850.47. 1,052,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,174. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $747.71 and its 200-day moving average is $683.57. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $467.00 and a 12-month high of $858.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $830.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.48.

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,999.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

