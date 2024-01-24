Q3 Asset Management Buys Shares of 54,354 IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned about 0.26% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QAI. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 374.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 947,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,250,000 after acquiring an additional 747,614 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,929,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,899,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,351,000 after buying an additional 446,033 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,502,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 58.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 892,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 329,268 shares in the last quarter.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.03. 96,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,699. The company has a market cap of $630.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.