Q3 Asset Management Acquires New Shares in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 makes up about 0.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 18.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 486.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after buying an additional 142,820 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,188,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049,383. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $58.90.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

