Q3 Asset Management Trims Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Q3 Asset Management lowered its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BRO traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.91. The stock had a trading volume of 767,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.74. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

