Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $30,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $130.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.31. General Electric has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $132.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric's revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

