B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given New $4.20 Price Target at CIBC

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from $4.60 to $4.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 23,039,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,156,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.18. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.13.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. Research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 143,086,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,815,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,567,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 332.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,250,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,543,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,929 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

