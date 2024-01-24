George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Increased to C$216.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$215.00 to C$216.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WN. Scotiabank decreased their target price on George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Desjardins raised George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on George Weston to C$205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$195.33.

Get George Weston alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WN

George Weston Price Performance

Shares of WN stock traded up C$0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$171.93. 60,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,323. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$144.41 and a twelve month high of C$183.92. The firm has a market cap of C$23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$163.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$156.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C$3.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.41 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that George Weston will post 12.3646209 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Downe purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$159.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,274,240.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,153. Insiders own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.