AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$33.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s current price.

ALA has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.95.

ALA stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$27.99. The company had a trading volume of 205,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,885. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$21.25 and a 1 year high of C$28.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.61.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of C$3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.1584235 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,150.00. In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,329,300.00. Also, Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 1,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,150.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 51,500 shares of company stock worth $1,369,059 and sold 152,126 shares worth $4,163,580. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

