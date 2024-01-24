Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Decreased by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,131 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,061 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after acquiring an additional 707,740 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 381,041 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,148,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,990,000 after acquiring an additional 90,448 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,727. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average is $77.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.26 and a twelve month high of $87.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

