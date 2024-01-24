Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Securities cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.7 %

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.29.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,713,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,870 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 64.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,722 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $137,546,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.