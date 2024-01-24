Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASTL. Beacon Securities lowered Algoma Steel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

TSE ASTL traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 41,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,706. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of C$8.64 and a 12-month high of C$13.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.41.

In other news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$2,324,000.00. In related news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$2,324,000.00. Also, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total value of C$388,760.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,142. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

