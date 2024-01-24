Q3 Asset Management Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 55,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.62. 193,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.01. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

